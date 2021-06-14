Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: TDG, DXCM, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total volume of 3,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 358,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,200 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 7,550 contracts, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 66,043 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 20,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

