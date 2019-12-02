Notable Monday Option Activity: TCO, VEEV, AMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO), where a total of 6,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 655,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.3% of TCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 640,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 6,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,100 underlying shares of TCO. Below is a chart showing TCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 14,754 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) options are showing a volume of 5,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.1% of AMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares of AMG. Below is a chart showing AMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

