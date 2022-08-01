Markets
TAP

Notable Monday Option Activity: TAP, DG, NFLX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total volume of 9,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 954,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 9,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 73,651 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 4,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TAP options, DG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TAP DG NFLX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular