Notable Monday Option Activity: TAP, DG, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total volume of 9,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 954,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 9,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 73,651 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 4,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TAP options, DG options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.