Notable Monday Option Activity: T, SPR, AMBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 313,666 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 41,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 7,715 contracts, representing approximately 771,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,200 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 353,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

