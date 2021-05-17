Markets
T

Notable Monday Option Activity: T, NVDA, DISCA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 371,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.5% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 40,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 59,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,500 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) options are showing a volume of 89,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.9% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 16,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for T options, NVDA options, or DISCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T NVDA DISCA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular