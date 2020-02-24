Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SWKS, IBM, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 14,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 37,270 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 4,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 28,494 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

