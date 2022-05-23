Notable Monday Option Activity: SWIM, BBBY, RJF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Latham Group Inc (Symbol: SWIM), where a total of 5,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 530,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of SWIM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 702,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,900 underlying shares of SWIM. Below is a chart showing SWIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 34,315 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,100 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) options are showing a volume of 8,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of RJF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,700 underlying shares of RJF. Below is a chart showing RJF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SWIM options, BBBY options, or RJF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.