Notable Monday Option Activity: SWIM, BBBY, RJF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Latham Group Inc (Symbol: SWIM), where a total of 5,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 530,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of SWIM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 702,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,900 underlying shares of SWIM. Below is a chart showing SWIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 34,315 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,100 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) options are showing a volume of 8,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of RJF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,700 underlying shares of RJF. Below is a chart showing RJF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWIM options, BBBY options, or RJF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.