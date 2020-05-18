Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, XOM, CHUY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 5,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 118,785 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 11,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chuy's Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHUY) saw options trading volume of 761 contracts, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of CHUY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,200 underlying shares of CHUY. Below is a chart showing CHUY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

