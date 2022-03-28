Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, RL, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 6,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 660,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 8,058 contracts, representing approximately 805,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 228,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 23,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

