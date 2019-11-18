Markets
STZ

Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, NOW, TDG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 5,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 506,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 975,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 16,460 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,098 contracts, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, NOW options, or TDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STZ NOW TDG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular