Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, NOW, TDG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 5,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 506,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 975,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 16,460 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,098 contracts, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, NOW options, or TDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.