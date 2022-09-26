Notable Monday Option Activity: STNG, KODK, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 6,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 634,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 960,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 3,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 109,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 10,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

