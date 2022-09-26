Notable Monday Option Activity: STNG, KODK, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 6,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 634,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 960,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 3,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 109,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 10,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, KODK options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.