Notable Monday Option Activity: STNE, SPG, LB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total of 17,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 13,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 40,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 21,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,800 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

