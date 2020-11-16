Markets
STNE

Notable Monday Option Activity: STNE, SPG, LB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total of 17,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 13,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 40,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 21,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,800 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STNE options, SPG options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STNE SPG LB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular