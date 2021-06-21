Notable Monday Option Activity: STNE, PYPL, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total volume of 25,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.3% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 21,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 66,932 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 110.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 5,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 11,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNE options, PYPL options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

