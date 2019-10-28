Notable Monday Option Activity: STMP, SHW, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total of 2,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 419,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,700 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) saw options trading volume of 2,535 contracts, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 98,790 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 7,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,900 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STMP options, SHW options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

