Notable Monday Option Activity: STMP, FL, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total volume of 1,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,500 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 6,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,200 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 10,297 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STMP options, FL options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.