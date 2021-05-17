Markets
STMP

Notable Monday Option Activity: STMP, FL, ADBE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total volume of 1,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,500 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 6,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,200 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 10,297 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

