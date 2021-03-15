Notable Monday Option Activity: STAY, HOG, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY), where a total of 7,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 790,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.8% of STAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of STAY. Below is a chart showing STAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 10,555 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 181,758 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 13,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STAY options, HOG options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

