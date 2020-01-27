Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SSYS, UTX, SKY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stratasys, Ltd. (Symbol: SSYS), where a total volume of 2,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of SSYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of SSYS. Below is a chart showing SSYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX) options are showing a volume of 12,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of UTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of UTX. Below is a chart showing UTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY) saw options trading volume of 1,704 contracts, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares or approximately 41% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SSYS options, UTX options, or SKY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

