Markets
SRPT

Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, DOW, MTDR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 4,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 471,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 23,403 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,400 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) saw options trading volume of 22,633 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 13,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, DOW options, or MTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRPT DOW MTDR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular