Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, DOW, MTDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 4,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 471,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 23,403 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,400 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) saw options trading volume of 22,633 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 13,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

