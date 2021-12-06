Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SQ, TRUP, GTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 152,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 4,834 contracts, representing approximately 483,400 underlying shares or approximately 141.7% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) options are showing a volume of 6,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.8% of GTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of GTN. Below is a chart showing GTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, TRUP options, or GTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

