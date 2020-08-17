Notable Monday Option Activity: SQ, FTDR, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 117,232 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR) options are showing a volume of 5,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, FTDR options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

