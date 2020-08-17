Markets
SQ

Notable Monday Option Activity: SQ, FTDR, DPZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 117,232 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR) options are showing a volume of 5,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, FTDR options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ FTDR DPZ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular