Notable Monday Option Activity: SQ, DDS, ICHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 54,768 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 3,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) saw options trading volume of 1,971 contracts, representing approximately 197,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,100 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 2,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

