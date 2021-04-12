Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, VVV, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 9,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 986,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) saw options trading volume of 5,931 contracts, representing approximately 593,100 underlying shares or approximately 47% of VVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,500 underlying shares of VVV. Below is a chart showing VVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 47,365 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 9,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,900 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

