Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, RILY, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 15,669 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 42,148 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

