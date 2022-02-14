Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, RGR, VCYT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 12,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,600 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veracyte Inc (Symbol: VCYT) options are showing a volume of 4,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 457,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of VCYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VCYT. Below is a chart showing VCYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, RGR options, or VCYT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.