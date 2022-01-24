Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, FSR, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 12,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) options are showing a volume of 38,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 6,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,300 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 13,908 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

