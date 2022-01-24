Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, FSR, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 12,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) options are showing a volume of 38,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 6,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,300 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 13,908 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, FSR options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.