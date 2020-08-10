Notable Monday Option Activity: SPG, TGT, SYF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 71,872 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.3% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 13,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 25,103 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 44,575 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 24,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, TGT options, or SYF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

