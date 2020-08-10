Markets
SPG

Notable Monday Option Activity: SPG, TGT, SYF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 71,872 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.3% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 13,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 25,103 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 44,575 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 24,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, TGT options, or SYF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG TGT SYF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular