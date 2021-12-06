Notable Monday Option Activity: SPG, NCLH, PENN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 9,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 968,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 110,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 15,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 23,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

