Notable Monday Option Activity: SPG, HRL, CCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 10,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 9,928 contracts, representing approximately 992,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) options are showing a volume of 6,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

