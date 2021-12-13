Notable Monday Option Activity: SPG, HRL, CCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 10,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 9,928 contracts, representing approximately 992,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) options are showing a volume of 6,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, HRL options, or CCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

