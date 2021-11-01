Notable Monday Option Activity: SONO, ALB, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 20,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.6% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 11,814 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 12,070 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 1,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,600 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SONO options, ALB options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.