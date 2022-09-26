Notable Monday Option Activity: SM, UWMC, CC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), where a total volume of 8,113 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 811,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 6,202 contracts, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 8,177 contracts, representing approximately 817,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SM options, UWMC options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.