Notable Monday Option Activity: SM, UWMC, CC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), where a total volume of 8,113 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 811,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 6,202 contracts, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 8,177 contracts, representing approximately 817,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SM options, UWMC options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

