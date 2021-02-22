Notable Monday Option Activity: SLM, NRZ, DOMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), where a total volume of 42,057 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 30,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ) options are showing a volume of 32,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of NRZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,700 underlying shares of NRZ. Below is a chart showing NRZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) saw options trading volume of 1,758 contracts, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLM options, NRZ options, or DOMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

