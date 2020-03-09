Notable Monday Option Activity: SKY, AVGO, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY), where a total of 3,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 308,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 526,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 14,588 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 96,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

