Notable Monday Option Activity: SIVB, CHK, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB), where a total of 2,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 526,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) saw options trading volume of 10,325 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,700 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 11,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIVB options, CHK options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

