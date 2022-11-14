Markets
SIRI

Notable Monday Option Activity: SIRI, TJX, ORLY

November 14, 2022 — 03:44 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 68,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 50,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 21,328 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,100 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 2,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, TJX options, or ORLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

