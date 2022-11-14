Notable Monday Option Activity: SIRI, TJX, ORLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 68,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 50,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 21,328 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,100 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 2,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, TJX options, or ORLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MCHP RSI
Institutional Holders of COLD
ETFs Holding PRAH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.