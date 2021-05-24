Markets
SHOO

Notable Monday Option Activity: SHOO, SAM, TOL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total of 3,238 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 323,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 565,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,200 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 890 contracts, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 6,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 669,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

