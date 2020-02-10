Notable Monday Option Activity: SHAK, TTD, UAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 21,154 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 14,189 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) options are showing a volume of 36,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 3,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,900 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, TTD options, or UAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.