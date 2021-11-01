Notable Monday Option Activity: SHAK, OEC, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 5,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) saw options trading volume of 1,022 contracts, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 11,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

