Notable Monday Option Activity: SHAK, OEC, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 5,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) saw options trading volume of 1,022 contracts, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 11,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

