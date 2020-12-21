Notable Monday Option Activity: SGMO, PENN, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO), where a total of 16,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of SGMO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,500 underlying shares of SGMO. Below is a chart showing SGMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 21,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 14,920 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

