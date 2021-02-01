Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SFIX, RBBN, ETSY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX), where a total volume of 19,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Ribbon Communications Inc (Symbol: RBBN) options are showing a volume of 1,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of RBBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,600 underlying shares of RBBN. Below is a chart showing RBBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 16,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

