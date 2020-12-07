Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SFIX, LULU, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX), where a total of 35,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 189.9% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,200 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 20,388 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 186.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 61,631 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 158.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

