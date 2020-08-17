Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SERV, OLLI, VGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc (Symbol: SERV), where a total of 6,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 659,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 974,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,000 underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) options are showing a volume of 7,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) options are showing a volume of 5,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of VGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of VGR. Below is a chart showing VGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

