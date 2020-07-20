Notable Monday Option Activity: SEDG, EA, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 6,087 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 608,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 12,433 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 81,133 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 9,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, EA options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

