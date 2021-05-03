Markets
SCCO

Notable Monday Option Activity: SCCO, PPC, FSLR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 8,639 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 863,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.9% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 3,403 contracts, representing approximately 340,300 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 19,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SCCO options, PPC options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCCO PPC FSLR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular