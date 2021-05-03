Notable Monday Option Activity: SCCO, PPC, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 8,639 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 863,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.9% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 3,403 contracts, representing approximately 340,300 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 19,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCCO options, PPC options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

