Notable Monday Option Activity: SBUX, VLO, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 35,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 12,793 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 27,128 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

