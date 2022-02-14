Notable Monday Option Activity: SBUX, THO, CNR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 56,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 11,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 4,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (Symbol: CNR) saw options trading volume of 5,551 contracts, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares or approximately 48% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
