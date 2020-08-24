Markets
SBUX

Notable Monday Option Activity: SBUX, DAL, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 49,502 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 110,696 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 18,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 342,671 contracts, representing approximately 34.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 32,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular