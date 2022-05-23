Notable Monday Option Activity: SBUX, AAP, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 84,833 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 46,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 5,613 contracts, representing approximately 561,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 89,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, AAP options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

