Notable Monday Option Activity: SAVE, MANT, ED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 25,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,300 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT) saw options trading volume of 1,939 contracts, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of MANT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of MANT. Below is a chart showing MANT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) options are showing a volume of 10,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of ED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,000 underlying shares of ED. Below is a chart showing ED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

