Notable Monday Option Activity: SAVA, ULTA, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total of 9,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 957,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.4% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 6,273 contracts, representing approximately 627,300 underlying shares or approximately 77.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1640 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1640 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, ULTA options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

