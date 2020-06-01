Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: SAM, AJRD, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 2,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 161.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 135,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) saw options trading volume of 9,135 contracts, representing approximately 913,500 underlying shares or approximately 128.8% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,400 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 42,380 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 116% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 2,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

